Meghalaya HC Extends Use of Alternative IDs Pending Aadhaar Issuance

Meghalaya: The Meghalaya High Court has extended its earlier directive allowing applicants to use alternative identification documents in place of Aadhaar until their Aadhaar cards are issued.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh clarified on Saturday that the protection will apply to all individuals who have already applied for Aadhaar but are yet to receive their cards.

“Our interim order dated July 21, 2025, which allows authorities to accept alternative identification documents until Aadhaar cards are issued, will remain effective for all applicants whose Aadhaar applications are still pending,” the bench stated.

The order came while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by social activist Greneth M. Sangma, who sought relief for citizens facing difficulties due to delays in Aadhaar issuance.Interestingly, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) filed an affidavit opposing the petition even before the court sought its response.The court has listed the matter for further hearing on September 17.