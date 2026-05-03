Meritorious Students Felicitated at Nagsankar: Alok Honours HSLC and Higher Secondary Toppers in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A total of 68 students from the greater Nagsankar area who excelled in the recently declared HSLC and Higher Secondary final examinations were felicitated on Saturday in a organised by Alok, a socio-cultural, literary, dramatic and environment-friendly organisation. The event took place at Nagsankar Natya Mancha in the presence of a large gathering of students, guardians and distinguished guests.

Each of the successful students was honoured with a citation, traditional gamosa, a packet of books and a sapling as a mark of appreciation for their academic achievements. The public meeting was presided over by Alok president Parmeshwar Saikia, while former president Putul Bora delivered the welcome address.

Speaking on the occasion as an appointed speaker, Atul Chandra Bora, Principal of Gyan Bharati Public School, Sootea, urged students to remain vigilant and multidimensional in their approach to education. He emphasised the need to acquire comprehensive knowledge across disciplines to stay competitive in an ever-evolving world.

Another invited speaker, Dr Jitu Tamuli, Assistant Professor of THB College, highlighted the importance of meritocracy. He encouraged students to utilise their time wisely and invest their efforts in meaningful pursuits to ensure success in the future.

The meeting was also addressed by Hitesh Barua, Vice President of Sonitpur Zilla Parishad, Lakhi Kanta Bora, President of Madhya Nagsankar Gaon Panchayat, and Anjan Baskota, among others.

Also Read: Ankur Sangh organizes Rongali Bihu programme in Hojai, honours elders and meritorious students