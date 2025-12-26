Midterm session of Doomdooma Satadol Xakha Xahitya Xabha held

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The daylong mid-term session of Doomdooma Satadol Xakha Xahitya Xabha (DSXXX) was held at its venue at Azad road on Thursday. The programme got underway with hoisting of flag by President, DSSXX Deben Deka while Bimala Baruah, former President, initiated the smriti tarpan.

The delegate session was held with President Deben Deka in the chair. Jonali Deka, Secretary in-charge, read out the annual secretarial report and financial statement which was unanimously passed by the house. In the beginning of the programme, Gobinda Phookan, former President, Doomdooma Namghar Samiti, lit the lamp in front of the portrait of Zubeen Garg.

This was followed by an open session under the presidentship of Deben Deka where in the beginning, the students of Doomdooma Girls HS School presented the theme song of AXX, 'Chiro Senehi Mor Bakha Janoni.'

The meeting was attended by former President of Tinsukia Zilla Xahitya Xabha Arjun Baruah, Axam Xahitya Xabha Hitoishi member Dhiren Deka, Doomdooma Press Club President Manoj Dutta, and Vice-President Abhijit Khatniar.

Shikha Kataki and Pranita Chakraborty Sharma recited poems. On the other hand, Jaysurya Bora, Saranga Nath, Gautam Medhi, Sanjib Sarmah, and Golok Deka recited their self-composed poems.

Zubeen Garg's iconic song 'Mayabini' performed by Chayang Pradhan and a chorus presented by the children under supervision of Anamika Lahkar gave immense delight to the audience. Mukul Deka played one of Zubeen Garg's songs on the guitar and Debasish Pratim Sarmah, Baristha Deka, and Anamika Lahkar presented three of his solo songs.

The meeting passed several important resolutions on the contemporary situation. A total of 22 life certificates were presented at Thursday's meeting.

Also Read: Biennial conference of Doomdooma Satadol Sakha Xahitya Xabha held at venue