Minister Bhabesh Kalita appeals to Goalpara students to form a civilized society

GOALPARA: State Irrigation Minister on Independent Charge Bhabesh Kalita while addressing the 2020 Higher Secondary meritorious students of Goalpara district on Sunday appealed to form a civilised society where people love and respect each other unconditionally.

"Avail the ample opportunities and privileges provided by the Government in education sector and build a society of mutual love and respect without the differences of caste and creed. That society will be an educated and beautiful society. If we fail to form that society our education will be called ill education," said Minister Kalita.

He was speaking on the occasion of scooty distribution to the 427 higher secondary meritorious girl students of Goalpara district at the Natasurya Phani Sharma Bhawan of Goalpara town.

Earlier, in-charge DC Dr. Ashraful Amin gave the inaugural speech and termed the awarding of scooty to the meritorious students as historic. He also encouraged the students through his speech to study harder and attain their goals and become responsible and helping towards the other upcoming students.

Among others, two MLAs, Dipak Rabha and Sahabuddin Ahmed, ADCs Jayshankar Sarma and Pallavjyoti Nath, DIPRO Suprava Roy, Dr. Subhash Barman, principal of the college also attended the programme. Assistant Commissioner Rituporna Das anchored the programme.

