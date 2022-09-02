Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah inaugurates Poshan Maah in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TEZPUR: Minister for PHE, Skill Development, etc. Jayanta Mallabaruah inaugurated the district level Rashtriya Poshan Maah at a meeting held at the conference hall of the Mother and Child Hospital at Poruwa in Tezpur on Thursday.

In his inaugural speech, the minister highlighted the importance of overcoming the challenge of malnourishment in the country and called upon all the officials to put in concerted efforts to remove malnourishment from the country. He also said active participation of various stakeholders and convergence of similar schemes related to nutrition is the need of the hour which will go a long way in addressing the issue of malnutrition plaguing the country.

The month-long Rashtriya Poshan Maah, under the Poshan Abhiyaan flagship programme is being implemented in the district simultaneously with the rest of the country. MLAs Prithiraj Rava, Ganesh Limboo, Krishna Kamal Tanti, Deputy Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, social worker Batash Orang, ADC (SW) Dyotiva Bora, i/c DSWO and Assistant Commissioner Kabita Phangchoi, along with a number of officials and staff of Social Welfare and Health departments were present in the programme.

Earlier, Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah also inaugurated a 13-bedded ward for children with special needs at the Mother and Child Hospital. In the morning, the Tourism Minister also visited Mahabhairab Temple, and other places of tourist interest such as the Joint Director's official bungalow at Agnigarh, Ouguri Hills, etc.

Later in the day, the minister held a detailed review meeting separately with the Public Health Engineering department on Jal Jeevan Mission, District Skill Development Committee/ ITI officials and officials of the Tourism department and various stakeholders such as hoteliers, tour operators, lessees, etc.

