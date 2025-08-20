Minister Jogen Mohan inaugurates Modern Gallery at Mangaldai Museum

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Synchronizing with the World Photography Day, a modern gallery was unveiled at the Mangaldai District Museum on Tuesday. Renovated at a cost of Rs 12.57 lakh, the gallery was inaugurated by Jogen Mohan, State Minister for Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture. Speaking to the media, Minister Mohan described the gallery as a significant step toward transforming the 38-year-old museum into a fully equipped institution. He highlighted its advanced features, including technology that allows visually impaired visitors to experience the heritage value of photographs and a scanner facility for visitors to explore detailed stories behind exhibits. Mohan expressed hope that the museum would inspire younger generations to engage with the region’s rich heritage, culture, and traditions. The event was attended by Mangaldai Legislator Basanta Das, former Legislator Gurujyoti Das, ITFC Department Secretary Manas Nath, Director and Joint Secretary Arindam Baruah, District Commissioner Parag Kr Kakaty, District Museum Officer Mrinmoy Kumar Das, and others.

