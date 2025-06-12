Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass review rural development projects in Tamulpur District

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: A review meeting was held on Wednesday in the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office in Tamulpur, presided over by the State Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development, Tourism, etc. of Assam, Ranjeet Kumar Dass. He was assisted by District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty.

The meeting primarily focused on the development activities undertaken by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department in the three development blocks of Tamulpur, Goreswar, and Nagrijuli in the district. The Minister reviewed in detail, regarding the status of houses completed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) and those still pending, and the reasons behind the delays.

According to departmental officials, from the financial year 2016–17 to 2023–24, around 93% of the work under the three blocks of the district has been completed. The Minister directed the officials to complete the remaining work by August 14. He emphasized that unless the remaining work is completed, the process of allotting new houses will face challenges. The Minister also reviewed the progress of the MGNREGA and Amrit Sarovar schemes of the district. It is noteworthy that out of 116 works related to MGNREGA in the district, 109 have already been completed according to the department.

Keeping in view the overall development of the district along with that of the state, the Minister urged all concerned to expedite the completion of the remaining projects.

The meeting was also attended by local MLA of Tamulpur Jolen Daimary, BTC Executive Member Dharmanarayana Das, MCLAs Pavitra Kumar Boro, Bijitgoura Narzary, Hemanta Kumar Rabha, and several officials from the District Commissioner’s office and other concerned departments.

