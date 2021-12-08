Miscreants apprehended in Biswanath district

A CORRESPONDENT



BISWANATH CHARIALI: In connection with case number 352/21 U/S 120(B)/143/147/148/149/ 353/342/354/384/203 of IPC registered with Gohpur Police Station in Biswanath district, police led by Jayanta Baruah, Deputy SP (HQ) carried out a search operation at Lohguti village under Gohpur PS on Tuesday and apprehended six accused persons namely Tileswar Pasong (55), Bishnu Pasong (35), Harakanta Bori (42) and Ubai Pasong (40) of Lohguti village and Hemlal Pegu (50) and Abinash Pegu, (34) of Sarutamuli, Luhitmukh. Another accused person Satyanarayan Kutum (26) of No 1 Dahgharia Gaon village had already been arrested and forwarded to judicial custody. It may be mentioned here that a police team was allegedly obstructed by some miscreants earlier during discharge of their duties.

