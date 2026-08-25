Missing Demow restaurant worker traced to Arunachal Pradesh; suspect held in Naharlagun

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A girl employed at the Kanchanjanga restaurant in Kachumari near Demow, who was missing since August 17, was found in Arunachal Pradesh's Naharlagun.

The father of the girl had lodged an FIR at Demow police station in connection with her disappearance. The family had alleged that Izaz Hussain, son of the restaurant owner, might have been involved in her disappearance.

According to sources, a team from the Papu Hills Police Station in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district apprehended Izaz Hussain from Naharlagun on Sunday, leading to the rescue of the girl.

Also Read: Demow girl vanishes from Kanchanjanga restaurant, father files FIR against owner’s son