Mizoram Admin Accuses Assam of Human Rights Violation on Mizo People

MIZORAM: Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kolasib district in Mizoram accused Assam of committing human rights violations on the tribal people residing along with the inter-state border areas of Assam-Mizoram.

DC H Lalthlangliana in a letter to the Cachar DC accused the Assam Government officials and the police of committing human rights violations and atrocities on the tribal people on the tribal people residing along with the inter-state border areas during a stand-off on July 10.

As per reports, copies of the letter were also sent to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST).

The Kolasib DC alleged that on July 10, Assam officials engaged in road construction work in an area that fell under the jurisdiction of the Mizoram Government.

Meanwhile, Assam has denied the allegations leveled by Mizoram saying that the neighboring state has encroached upon its land, leading to tensions along the inter-state border.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Sarma has assured that not an inch of Mizoram land will be encroached upon by Assam. Further CM Sarma said that the Assam government is willing to discuss and settle the inter-state border problem at the earliest and has also written to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga for a satellite survey of the boundary position and maintenance of complete peace and normalcy in the disputed area.

According to police, two back-to-back explosions took place on Sunday along the Assam-Mizoram interstate border.

On the other hand, Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has 'requested' the Mizoram authorities to take steps so that people in Assam are not attacked and schools in the State are not bombed.





