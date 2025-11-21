MLA Phanidhar Talukdar lays foundation stone for research centres in Bajali district

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: In a significant move to uplift the quality of education in Assam, Bhabanipur MLA Phanidhar Talukdar laid the foundation stone for two new Mathematics and Science Research Centres in Bajali district. The centres are coming up at Moinamati Girls’ High School and Puthimari Ambikagiri High School.

The project aims to provide students with access to high-quality scientific and technical education, equipping them with better opportunities for academic and professional growth.

Speaking at the event, MLA Talukdar expressed immense satisfaction over the launch of the initiative. “Quality education is our promise to children, and our children deserve the best,” he said, highlighting the government’s commitment to strengthening educational facilities in underserved regions.

Talukdar noted that the research centres would serve as vital platforms for students to explore mathematics and science in greater depth. He expressed hope that the new infrastructure would help nurture young talent and inspire a new generation of thinkers, innovators, and achievers.

The MLA also acknowledged the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, crediting his vision for accelerating development in the education sector across Assam.

