A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: As part of the Assam Government’s ongoing efforts to free government land, particularly Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) areas, Hajo-Sualkuchi MLA Prakash Das inspected the Dokaniya Grazing Reserve on Monday.

Accompanied by Hajo Revenue Circle Officer Nitul Khataniar, the MLA visited the grazing reserve, which covers several thousand bighas of land, and reviewed its present status. He also held discussions with the revenue administration regarding allegations of encroachment on the reserve land.

Following the inspection, Prakash Das said that the government’s position under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma was clear and firm on freeing government land from illegal occupation.