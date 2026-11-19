A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: A special intellectual session (Bauddhik Karyakram) was organised on Tuesday evening at Gurucharan University in Silchar under the initiative of the Dakshin Assam Prant of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat attended the event as the keynote speaker.

Addressing the ‘swayamsevaks’ (volunteers) at the gathering, Bhagwat spoke in detail about the organisation’s activities, the duties and responsibilities of its volunteers, and their role toward society.

He stated that there is no distinction between the Sangh and its ‘swayamsevaks,’ noting that the volunteers themselves represent the true identity of the organisation. Emphasising that every volunteer must remain active and fulfil their responsibilities with full dedication, he said that the Sangh’s work is not confined merely to organisational boundaries, but is reflected through responsible engagement across all strata of society.

He outlined four key duties for swayamsevaks, which include ‘Tapasya’ (self-discipline and austerity), working in accordance with the Sangh’s directives, ‘Sanskar’ (inculcating values), and building connections with new individuals to groom them as volunteers. He further noted that the entire organisation operates on the foundation of a specific ideology and set of ideals.