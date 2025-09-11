Moran Community Unites in Strong Rally Against BJP Government

Moran: In a massive show of strength, around 30,000 members of the Moran Community staged a protest on Wednesday, warni g BJP government that they would be unseated from power if the community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status is not granted at the earliest.

Asserting that their recognition has been “long overdue,” protestors declared they would continue their agitation until the government provides a concrete assurance. Demonstrators raised slogans including, “The Moran community will answer the fraud and injustice done to our people,” and “Mere discussions are not enough, we need written assurances.”

The rally resounded with anger against what protesters described as “false promises and betrayal” by the ruling government. Some participants warned that if denied ST status, the community would bring Assam’s economy to a halt.

“This is the united protest of every single Moran community member,” said one agitator, vowing that the movement would not end until their demands are met. “The government cannot keep making fake promises while sitting in AC rooms. From today, we intensify our protest until we get what is rightfully ours.”

The agitation marks one of the strongest demonstrations by the Moran community in recent years, posing a significant political challenge for the ruling BJP ahead of upcoming elections.