Morigaon Deputy Commissioner Debashis Sharma Felicitated

A CORRESPONDENT



JAGIROAD: Morigaon Deputy Commissioner Debashis Sharma was accorded a rousing welcome and warm felicitation on Friday at the conference hall of Jagiroad PWD. The felicitation programme was organized jointly by Jagiroad Development Authority and Chambers of commerce, Jagiroad. It was also attended by ADC Aditya Gogoi, CO Mayong Revenue Circle Biman Das, Deputy CEM of Tiwa Autonomous Council Tulashi Bordoloi and PA to Water Resources Minister Apurba Deka among others.

While delivering the welcome speech, Chairman Jagiroad Development Authority Dibyajit Neog called upon the newly appointed DC to pay a special attention towards the overall development of Jagiroad. He also recalled at length about the services of Debashis Sharma during Covid pandemic and expressed the happiness over appointment of such an officer as administrative incharge of Morigaon.

The session was also addressed by Jagiroad Chambers of Commerce President Prabin Deka, social worker Jitendra Kumar Deka, Jursing Bordoloi ,Debashis Das among others.

DC Debashis Sharma in his speech expressed his wisdom to leave no stone unturned for development of the district and announced celebration of Morigaon Day on October 14 in which he would like to focus on the importance of Morigaon in a scientific way. Altogether more than 20 organisations of the locality felicitated the Deputy Commissioner.

