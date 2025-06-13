MoS DoNER terms Himanta Biswa Sarma as true nationalist Chief Minister

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Lauding Himanta Biswa Sarma as a true nationalist Chief Minister, the Minister of State for DoNER as well as the West Bengal BJP president, Sukanta Majumdar, said that the Assam Government’s push back policy was a remarkable step. Majumdar criticized the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, for turning a blind eye to the serious issue of massive infiltration through the 450 km porous border with Bangladesh.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma is a true nationalist and his government is doing an excellent job in making Assam infiltrator-free,” Majumdar said in a press conference. The Deputy Minister in charge of DoNER as well as education attended a leading citizens’ meet in Silchar to highlight the 11 'glorious' years of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

He however chuckled while explaining the volatile situation in Manipur for the last three years. Asked as to why the BJP government in Manipur had failed to tackle the ethnic riot for three long years, Majumdar said that even the former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, who was termed as an ‘Iron Lady’ had failed to control ethnic violence in Manipur.

"So, if we compare success and failure in Manipur, we should begin our analysis from Mrs Gandhi's regime," Majumdar explained. He added that even a few years back, the then party President Amit Shah during his visit to the northeast states had to sit in the middle row of the car for security reasons, but in recent times, the scenario had completely changed only because of the development policy of the BJP government.

Sukanta Majumdar said that post Pahelgam carnage, the violence in Murshidabad once again proved how volatile the law and order situation was in West Bengal. But the TMC government due to its appeasement politics failed to realize the reality, he added.

Also Read: Assam: Shopkeepers encroach upon footpaths in Dibrugarh's New Market

Also Watch: