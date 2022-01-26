Mother Arrested After Stabbing Infant To Death In Assam's Barpeta

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident on Wednesday 26 January, an infant girl of one and a half years old was allegedly stabbed by her mother which led to the death of the girl.

The incident took place during morning hours on Wednesday in the Sarthebari area of Barpeta district, Assam.

The accused woman has been identified as Jaya Mandal from Barpeta.

According to police sources, the accused has been arrested on the basis of the complaint registered by her husband named Naresh Mandal.

As per information from the locals, the incident occurred in the early hours of the morning.

Jaya resides with her husband and two children and was facing severe financial issues as per sources. The family was struggling and had a difficult time meeting their basic regular needs.

The locals informed that as the family was suffering from a financial crisis and in such condition on Wednesday morning the infant was hungry and crying although the mother had breastfed her.

They further informed that Jaya suddenly locked the house from inside along with the baby and left the other child outside.

After locking the room from inside she brutally started slapping the little child and then all of a sudden she took a sharp knife and stabbed the infant many times. The one-and-a-half-year-old infant girl then died on spot.

The locals attempted to stop the mother from killing her infant daughter but they failed as it was too late.

When the husband came to know about the incident he was utterly broken to see his daughter is dead. He then immediately informed the police officials about the incident and handed over his wife to the police.

Earlier in a similar incident in the Sivasagar district of Assam, a four-year-old child was killed by her mother and thrown in the nearby pond. The mother was arrested and taken into police custody.





