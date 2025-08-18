MP Dilip Saikia distributes MPLAD fund sanction letters in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

UDALGURI: In a major push for development, Member of Parliament from Darrang–Udalguri constituency, Dilip Saikia, distributed sanction letters under the MPLAD (Members of Parliament Local Area Development) fund at the BJP party office in Udalguri on August 16.

Saikia announced financial assistance worth Rs 3.46 crore for 112 institutions across the 10 council constituencies of Udalguri district for the fiscal year 2025–26. Additionally, in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Rs 5 crore has been allocated to 59 institutions spread over six assembly constituencies. Speaking on the occasion, the MP further informed that grant cheques for medical services would be distributed shortly to extend healthcare support to the needy.

On the upcoming Parishad elections, Saikia stated that the BJP had not yet finalized candidates for certain constituencies. He said that the decision would be taken after analyzing both public support and grassroots workers’ feedback.

Taking a dig at Assam Jatiya Parishad leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Saikia remarked, “I humbly request him to first look into his own shortcomings. Only then will the people realize what he has really achieved.”

