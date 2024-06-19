MP Rakibul Hussain Felicitated in Bilasipara for Dhubri Victory, Vows to Serve Backward Constituency

BILASIPARA: Newly-elected MP from Dhubri HPC Rakibul Hussain was felicitated on Saturday by Congress party workers and other organisations. In this connection, a largely attended public meeting was held in the Pratima Baruah Pandey Auditorium, Bilasipara. A total of 100 political and non political organizations felicitated Rakibul Hussain with phoolam gamocha and bunch of flowers. The programme was attended by Rekibuddin Ahmed, MLA, Chhaygaon, Wazed Ali Choudhury, MLA, South Salmara and Abdul Sobhan Sarker, MLA, Golakgonj. Rakibul Hussain thanked the people for electing him from the backward constituency like Dhubri.

