Multilingual Dictionary Workshop of ITSSA held in Lakhimpur

GUWAHATI: Three days-long Multilingual Dictionary Workshop of the Indigenous Tribal Sahitya Sabha of Assam (ITSSA) organized by the Deori Sahitya Sabha (DSS) is being held at the Deori Autonomous Council Guest House in Narayanpur under Lakhimpur from January 3 to 5.



The workshop started at 12.00 pm on Sunday with the introduction of all the resource persons present from eight Sahitya Sabhas by ITSSA secretary general Kamala Kanta Mochahary, and felicitation from the DSS. The inaugural meeting was chaired by ITSSA president Gubind Taid and Mising Sahitya Sabha President. At the very outset, G Taid welcomed all the members present in the inaugural meeting the 4th Workshop of Multilingual Dictionary and extended to them a New Years' greetings. Inaugural speech was made by DSS president Phiju Kumar Deori. In his speech, Deori appreciated the architect behind the formation of ITSSA, Dr. Kameswar Brahma who organized and integrated the Indigenous Tribals of Assam.

He appealed all the scholar and researcher of various Tribal Sahitya Sabhas to work for the progress of the humanity.

Gubinda Taid laid emphasis on the importance and objectives of the ITSSA. He said that introduction of Indigenous Tribal Language Policy with 4 language policy is the primary demand of the ITSSA and should be implemented in Assam, stated a release.

He also mentioned that the ITSSA has been demanding implementation of the Assam Land and Revenue Regulations in respect of Tribal Belt and Blocks and keeping the existing reservation quota of the Schedule Tribes of Assam.

