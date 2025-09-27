NABARD organizes cooperative literacy camp in Nagaon to boost PACS computerization

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In order to develop cooperatives as vibrant business enterprises and to make Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) self-reliant in tune with ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan,’ the Ministry of Cooperation, Govt of India, has initiated the implementation of the ‘Central Sector PACS Computerization Programme’ (CSPCP). The implementation of this CSPCP is in advanced stages in Nagaon district.

To sensitize and encourage all the stakeholders to keep up the progress, a special Cooperative Literacy Camp (CLC) was organized by DDM-NABARD, Rajendar Perna at the conference hall of Nagaon DC’s office on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by the District Commissioner, Devasish Sharma and was attended by the DRCS, ARCSs, auditors, supervising officers, Apex Bank Officer, System Integrator, GPSS secretaries, etc.

During the campaign, DDM, NABARD, Rajendar Perna made a detailed presentation regarding the implementation of CSPCP, including various stages involved in it. He shared that NABARD had earlier taken the initiative to bring most of the StCBs & DCCBs, across India, onto the Core Banking Solution (CBS) platform, which has enabled them to give modern-day technology-based banking facilities to their clients. However, he said that the PACS/ GPSS, which formed the vital tier in the Short Term Cooperative Credit Structure (STCCS) in India, were so far largely out of the ambit of the technology support. He further informed that, as against the target of digitizing the records/ activities of 42 Gram Panchayat Samabai Samitees (GPSSs) in Nagaon district under the project, so far 35 GPSS had already reached the stage of ‘ePACS Only Ready.’

The DRCS, Marami Bhakat suggested that the results could be achieved because of the untiring efforts of all the Officials of the Cooperation Dept., DDM-NABARD & the GPSS Secretaries. She also mentioned the contribution of their women staff members. She suggested that all the GPSS officials enter all the transactions on a daily basis.

In his address, the DC, Devasish Sharma highlighted the efforts and initiatives by Central & State Govt Depts & institutions like NABARD & Cooperation Dept in realizing the theme of International Year of Cooperatives 2025 i.e. ‘Cooperatives, Build a Better World.’ He also highlighted the Govt of India’s priority to triple the Coop sector’s contribution to GDP by 2034, bring 50 crore active members into the Coop fold, 30 percent increase in the number of Coop societies and the establishment of at least one Coop society in every village.

Also Read: NABARD organizes Cooperative Literacy Campaign in Hojai to boost grassroots empowerment

Also Watch: