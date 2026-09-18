Nagaon Lok Sabha Bypoll: Asset, Liability and Criminal Case Details of Ajmal, Sharma and Bora Revealed

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Among the candidates who have filed nominations for the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency bye-election, AIUDF candidate Badruddin Ajmal has declared assets of a strikingly high value. According to the asset details submitted along with his nomination papers, Ajmal’s immovable assets are valued at Rs 178 crore, 84 lakh, 24 thousand, and 64. His movable assets are valued at Rs 78 crore, 10 lakh, 31 thousand, and 451.

Ajmal has Rs 2,09,888 in cash and Rs 4 crore, 85 lakh, 74 thousand, and 363 deposited in banks. He has bank liabilities amounting to Rs 60 crore, 45 lakh, 38 thousand, and 288, and his investments in various businesses amount to Rs 10 crore, 90 lakh, 22 thousand, and 674.

The immovable assets held in the name of Ajmal’s wife are valued at Rs 3 crore, 83 lakh, 52 thousand, and 17, while her movable assets are valued at Rs 31 lakh, 72 thousand, and 988. She has Rs 26,268 in cash and Rs 7 lakh, 64 thousand, and 651 deposited in banks.

According to the affidavit submitted by Ajmal along with his nomination papers, two criminal cases are pending at the investigation stage against him.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Devasish Sharma has declared immovable assets worth Rs 1 crore, 11 lakh, and 50 thousand, while his movable assets are valued at Rs 1 crore, 24 lakh, 45 thousand, and 117. He has Rs 8 lakh, 1 thousand, and 250 in cash and Rs 87 lakh, 4 thousand, and 383 deposited in banks. His bank loan is Rs 28 lakh.

Sharma’s wife has movable assets worth Rs 1 crore, 52 lakh, 86 thousand, and 399, with Rs 5 lakh, 18 thousand, and 680 in cash. According to his affidavit, there are no criminal cases pending against Devasish Sharma.

Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora has declared immovable assets worth Rs 1 crore, 65 lakh and movable assets worth Rs 22 lakh, 84 thousand, and 47. She has Rs 42,200 in cash. Her husband’s movable assets are valued at Rs 42 lakh, 34 thousand, and 458, while his immovable assets are worth Rs 25 lakh. Bora has also declared that there are no criminal cases against her.

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