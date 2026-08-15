Nagaon memorial meets marks 41 years of Assam Accord, demands full implementation

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: To commemorate the 41st anniversary of the signing of the Assam Accord, a memorial meeting was organised on Friday by Sangrami Sathirtha Asom Andolan, Nagaon, at the Kamaladevi Todi Bhawan of the Nagaon District Xahitya Xabha. At the beginning of the meeting, tributes were paid to the martyrs of the Assam Movement as well as to the surviving comrades who participated in the struggle. The meeting was presided over by Paran Gohain, senior convenor of Sangrami Sathirtha Asom Andolan. Former Assam Education Minister and veteran leader of the Assam Movement, Brindaban Goswami, attended the meeting as the chief guest.

In his speech, Goswami referred to various aspects of Assam’s history, including the Assam Movement, the Burmese invasions, the British period, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), and developments in different spheres of the state.

Referring to Assam’s flood problem, Goswami said that the flood situation in Upper Assam has assumed a serious dimension this year. He demanded that the government conduct a high-level, impartial inquiry into the floods in Upper Assam and make the truth public. The meeting adopted several important resolutions, including a demand for the proper and full implementation of the Assam Accord.

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