Nagaon Paper Mill employee Birsingh Deka passes away in Guwahati

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: Birsingh Deka (58), an employee of Hindustan Paper Corporation’s (HPC) Nagaon Paper Mill at Jagiroad and a resident of Hatiamukh village under Jagiroad PS died at a private hospital in Guwahati on Friday. He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters. The employee, who has been deprived of his salary for 85 months, had been undergoing treatment for illness for the past few days. The Nagaon and Cachar paper mills’ employees joint action committee President Manabendra Chakravarty and secretary Ananda Bordoloi deeply mourned the death of the employee. It is learnt that after the closure of both the mills, a total of 119 employees died so far following lack proper medical treatment.

