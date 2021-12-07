Nagaon: Police Arrests 9 Persons For Running Sex Racket

Guwahati: The Nagaon police on Monday busted a sex racket operating at a Dhaba near Borghat on National Highway 37.

Acting on a tip-off, the raid was conducted and the police arrested nine persons including four women for allegedly running flash trade sex racket at the Dhaba named Juihal.

Taking to micro-blogging site twitter, the police said,''Another Sex Racket busted. It was operating from a Roadside Dhaba named Juihal, near Borghat on NH37 9 Arrested.''



As per the reports, the further investigations are on.

