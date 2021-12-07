Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Nagaon: Police Arrests 9 Persons For Running Sex Racket

Taking to micro-blogging site twitter, the police said,''Another Sex Racket busted. It was operating from a Roadside Dhaba named Juihal, near Borghat on NH37 9 Arrested.''

  |  7 Dec 2021 1:52 PM GMT

Guwahati: The Nagaon police on Monday busted a sex racket operating at a Dhaba near Borghat on National Highway 37.

Acting on a tip-off, the raid was conducted and the police arrested nine persons including four women for allegedly running flash trade sex racket at the Dhaba named Juihal.

As per the reports, the further investigations are on.

