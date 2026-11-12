Nagaon Police Bust Drug Peddling Bid in Bechamari, Arrest One with Suspected Narcotics

Nagaon: In a decisive move against street-level narcotics trafficking in central Assam, Nagaon Police apprehended an alleged drug peddler and recovered 10 vials of suspected narcotic substances during a targeted raid in the Bechamari area under the jurisdiction of Dhing Police Station.

According to official inputs released by district law enforcement authorities late on Wednesday evening, November 11, the operation was spearheaded directly by the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhing Police Station along with a specialized enforcement team. Acting on actionable ground intelligence regarding the movement of illicit substances in the locality, the police team cordoned off the targeted spot in Bechamari and intercepted the suspect before the contraband could be distributed among local buyers.

During a thorough search conducted in accordance with standard legal protocols and in the presence of independent witnesses, officers recovered 10 small plastic vials filled with suspected narcotics concealed on the suspect's person. Subsequent weighing at the site confirmed that the seized contraband amounted to exactly 2.26 grams. The accused individual was placed under immediate arrest, and the recovered vials were sealed for forensic analysis.

While senior police officials have withheld the identity of the arrested individual so as not to compromise ongoing follow-up raids, department insiders revealed that intensive interrogation is currently underway at Dhing Police Station.

Investigators are focusing on mapping out the broader supply network—specifically identifying the wholesale suppliers feeding small-quantity vials into the Dhing-Bechamari belt, as well as the local retail network targeting youths in surrounding villages.

A formal case has been registered at Dhing Police Station under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Samples from the seized vials are being dispatched to the Directorate of Forensic Science (DFS) in Guwahati to determine the exact chemical composition and purity of the substance.

The accused is scheduled to be produced before a local court in Nagaon later today, where police are expected to seek custodial remand for further questioning.

The Bechamari area, situated along key rural transit corridors connecting Dhing with neighboring pockets of Nagaon and Morigaon districts, has remained under heightened surveillance due to recurring reports of peddling. Over the past several months, joint teams of local police and Village Defence Parties (VDPs) have stepped up night patrolling and surprise checks across vulnerable stretches in the Dhing sub-division.

This latest seizure underscores Assam Police's sustained zero-tolerance drive under the state-wide #WarOnDrugs initiative, which prioritizes disrupting last-mile distribution chains alongside major highway interceptions.

Community leaders and residents in Bechamari have lauded the swift action by Dhing Police, urging authorities to maintain continuous vigilance to permanently dismantle local peddling rings.