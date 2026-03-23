Nagendra Nath Bhuyan: A tribute

The areas of Sonitpur and Sivasagar are mourning the loss of a true gentleman whose life was defined by silent dedication and selfless service. Veteran health worker and respected social figure Nagendra Nath Bhuyan breathed his last on March 12, 2026, at the age of 76, at his residence in No. 1 Patiapukhuri, Kaoimari, in the Sonitpur district.

Born in 1950, Nagendra Nath Bhuyan served the people of Assam with rare sincerity for over three decades as a malaria inspector in the Department of Health. He retired in 2011 from the Namati Ali Mini Primary Health Centre in Sivasagar, where he had spent his entire career. Colleagues and locals alike remember him as the dependable officer who could be found at work even during the most difficult monsoons, tirelessly educating villagers about malaria prevention, distributing medicines, and ensuring no one was left behind.

His humility and professionalism earned him the deep trust of the entire Namati community, a bond that lasted long after his retirement. Even after hanging up his official uniform, Bhuyan never truly retired from serving humanity. He chose to settle permanently in Kaoimari, Sonitpur, and continued his lifelong passion for social work. Whether organising blood donation camps, supporting local religious and cultural events, helping resolve family disputes, or quietly assisting those in financial distress, he remained a guiding light for the village. His gentle smile and willingness to listen made him the “uncle” everyone turned to in times of need.

His wife, one son, three daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, and a large extended family survive Nagendra Nath Bhuyan. The family has been receiving a steady stream of visitors from across Assam, all expressing profound grief and sharing stories of how Bhuyan’s kindness changed their lives.

– Tapan Sen Gupta

Also Read: MILAN BORA: A TRIBUTE