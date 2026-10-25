Nalbari AASU Organises Memorial Meeting in Honour of Khwiroda Bujarbaruah

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A public tribute and memorial meeting was organised by the Nalbari Regional Students’ Union (AASU) on Friday evening in memory of Khwiroda Bujarbaruah, a prominent writer and active leader of the Assam Movement, celebrating her contributions to society, literature, and the cause of the Assamese people.

The programme was held at her residence on College Road in Nalbari town. The meeting was anchored by Bishal Bikram Choudhury, General Secretary of the All Nalbari District Students’ Union.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Abani Kumar Bhagawati, retired Professor of Gauhati University and a noted scholar, reflected on Bujarbaruah’s life and legacy. Describing her as an extraordinary woman, he said that she was patient, culturally accomplished, and deeply committed to education.

“Nalbari was illuminated by Khwiroda Bujarbaruah,” Dr Bhagawati remarked, highlighting her lasting influence on the intellectual and cultural life of the region.

He also suggested publishing a commemorative booklet, even if it extended to 30 pages, documenting her philosophy, ideals, and the recollections of people who knew her. Such a publication, he observed, would enhance the significance of memorial programmes and help preserve her legacy for future generations.

Noted physician and writer Dr Shubhrakinkar Goswami, Khwiroda Bujarbaruah’s son Dr Pranab Mall Barua, Dr Kamal Nayan Patowary, Principal of Nalbari College, Ganesh Tamuli, Chairman of Navadeep Hospital, and others also spoke on the occasion.