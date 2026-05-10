Nalbari: Comedian Kalicharan Deka’s family battles illness and poverty

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A family from Helcha village in West Nalbari is silently enduring a heartbreaking struggle for survival, drawing the attention and sympathy of local residents. Three members of the family have been battling prolonged illnesses and disabilities for years.

The head of the family, Kalicharan Deka, now over 75 years old, was once a well-known face in Assam’s cultural world. As a comic actor in the famous Lakshmi and Bhagawati theatre groups, he brought laughter and joy to audiences across the state. After leaving the stage and returning to village life, he earned a livelihood by crafting and selling bamboo-made traditional items such as hand fans and baskets to support his family.

However, for the past four years, illness has left Kalicharan Deka bedridden. His deteriorating physical condition has made it impossible for him to continue working regularly, pushing the family deeper into financial hardship. Medical expenses, medicines, and even basic household needs have become increasingly difficult to manage.

The family consists of his wife, two sons, and a daughter. His 36-year-old daughter, Kalpana Deka, has been suffering from a prolonged illness for the past sixteen years and remains confined to her home. She had earlier received treatment at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, where doctors reportedly advised advanced treatment outside the state. But due to severe financial constraints, the family could not afford further medical care. As a result, she continues to live with limited treatment at home.

Meanwhile, the younger son, Haren Deka, had been supporting the family by working in a private institution while also performing as a comic artist on various stages across Assam. But nearly three months ago, he developed serious problems in his waist and legs and is now undergoing treatment himself. Doctors have reportedly advised surgery, but the family’s financial condition has made it impossible to proceed.

Kalicharan Deka, his daughter Kalpana, and son Haren are all living with disabilities and prolonged health complications. Yet, despite their condition, the family says that they have received little meaningful assistance or attention from public representatives or concerned authorities.

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