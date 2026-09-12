Nalbari District Offices to Open on Sunday Ahead of DC Conference in Jorhat

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Nalbari district administration has issued an important order in connection with the Deputy Commissioners' Conference (DC Conference) scheduled to be held in Jorhat on September 13 and 14, 2026.

As per an order issued by the Office of the District Commissioner, Nalbari, on September 10, all circle offices, offices of Heads of Departments (HoDs), and all Block Development Offices (BDOs) under Nalbari district will remain open and functional on September 13.

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