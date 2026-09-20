Nalbari District Unites in Solemn Tributes to Zubeen Garg on First Death Anniversary

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A series of tribute programmes were organised across Nalbari district in remembrance of beloved singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg on his first death anniversary. Government offices, educational institutions, cultural organisations, youth groups, and social organisations paid homage to the Late artiste and remembered his immense contribution to Assam’s music, art and cultural landscape.

A solemn tribute programme was organised at the Integrated District Commissioner’s Office in Nalbari. District Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary, ACS, along with senior officials and employees, paid floral tributes to Zubeen Garg and recalled his unparalleled contribution to Assamese music and culture.

Meanwhile, the Nalbari District BJP organised a tribute programme and blood donation camp at the premises of the Nalbari Sports Association office. The tribute programmes also featured literary expressions. Popular poets Pranab Kumar Barman and Anup Dutta wrote and recited poems dedicated to Zubeen Garg.

A special bicycle journey was also organised from Nalbari to Zubeen Khetra, where more than a hundred young people participated, travelling from different parts of the district. Led by Pankaj Deka, the cyclists headed towards Zubeen Khetra, where they planned to light 1,001 lamps in memory of the Late singer.

Sports too became a medium of remembrance. At Boratala, Zubeen Garg was commemorated through football, with Team Monster organising a two-day football tournament.

Also Read: Assam Primary Schools Hold Statewide Reading Contests to Honour Zubeen Garg on First Death Anniversary