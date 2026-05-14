Nalbari Municipal Board Launches Major Drain Cleaning Drive to Tackle Waterlogging and Restore Town Drainage System

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Following public concern and media reports highlighting the issue, the Nalbari Municipal Board has initiated a major cleanliness drive to restore the drainage system of the town. Taking the matter seriously, Nalbari Municipal Board Chairperson Jayashree Talukdar has reportedly directed immediate action and deployed sanitation workers to clean the clogged drains in several parts of the town.

Residents stated that due to unscientific construction activities carried out over the years, the town's drainage system had become severely affected, causing even minor rainfall to flood many areas of Nalbari town. Despite these improvements, waterlogging problems continued in some wards because many drains had become heavily covered with dense vegetation and waste materials, restricting proper water flow.

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