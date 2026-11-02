Namdapha Butterfly Festival Highlights Arunachal’s Eco-Tourism Potential

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has pitched Namdapha as a destination for eco-tourism, research and adventure activities, urging organisers to take the Butterfly Festival beyond its existing format and give it a wider reach.

Speaking at the inauguration of the festival's ninth edition in Miao, Changlang district, Mein said the event had grown from a modest initiative launched in 2018 and could now serve as a platform to showcase the biodiversity of Namdapha to national and international audiences.

He identified Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve as a potential draw for visitors interested in trekking, wildlife exploration and other nature-based activities. (Agencies)

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