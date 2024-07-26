Namrup Fertilizer Shramik Union Demands 40% Natural Gas Subsidy for BVFCL Namrup in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: The Namrup Fertilizer Shramik Union (NFSU) on Thursday called for a 40 percent subsidy on natural gas for the Brahmaputra Fertilizer and Corporation Limited (BVFCL), Namrup in Dibrugarh district as per the norms provided by the government to industrial units in the north-eastern region.

Addressing a press conference in Dibrugarh on Thursday, the NFSU said that BVFCL has been purchasing natural gas from Oil India Limited (OIL) but due to losses it has not been able to pay an outstanding amount of Rs 225 crore to OIL for purchase of natural gas.

NFSU chief adviser Tileswar Borah said that BVFCL has suffered a loss of Rs 800 crore and is facing a crisis. He said that only the third unit of the fertiliser plant has been functioning, resulting in low production of urea.

He said that the assurance given by Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizer JP Nadda to Dibrugarh MP and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, during their recent meeting that an investment of Rs 500 crore will be made for construction of two new nano urea plant in BVFCL Namrup, has brought hope among the people.

NFSU president Banikanta Gogoi appealed to the Centre not to delay while setting up the new urea plants. He also mentioned that the BVFCL has been providing urea at the cheapest rate in the country but due to decrease in production they were unable to meet the demands. He also sought the financial restructuring of the BVFCL.

