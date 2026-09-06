Nath-Yogi body urges Assam Govt to amend land bill, seek Indigenous Ethnic Community status

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The Asom Pradeshik Yogi Sanmilan (APYS) has urged the Assam Government to include the Nath-Yogi community in the list of Indigenous Ethnic Communities (IEC) by amending the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Addressing a press conference at the Morigaon Press Club on Saturday, APYS President Dhiren Nath welcomed the introduction of the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2026. He appealed to the State Government to frame the necessary rules and notifications and ensure effective implementation of the legislation, taking into account the recognition accorded to the Nath-Yogi community under a 1989 government notification.

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