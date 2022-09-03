Nayanmoni Saikia, Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist, Appointed as Assam Police DSP

GUWAHATI: Nayanmoni Saikia, a girl from Assam who dared to dream big, is continuing her dream run as she has been appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Assam for her remarkable achievement – winning a Gold Medal at the recently concluded Commomwealth Games in Birmingham.



Saikia, who hails from from Tengabari, a remote village at Sarupathar in Golaghat district, was handed over her appointment letter today by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself at an event held on the occasion of Sports Pension Day at the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati. Assam Director General OF Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Minister Chandramohan Patowary among others were also present on the occasion. She was also awarded a sum of Rs 50 lakh by the State Government.

Taking to the dias, Saikia expressed hope that she will "be able to keep India's name shining on the world stage."

"I hope I will be able to help promote sporting disciplines and I hope I can continue to perform well," she said in her short and crisp speech.

She also lauded the Assam State government for taking "important" steps to promote sports among the youth.

Nayanmoni Saikia became the cynosure of all eyes after the Indian women's lawn bowls team won historic gold medal in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.



She was the part of the Indian squad which clinched maiden gold for the country in the Commonwealth Games. It was the second occasion when an athlete from Assam won a medal at the Commonwealth Games.

It was the third occasion when Nayanmoni turned up for India in the Commonwealth Games. She was part of the Indian squad in Glasgow and Gold Coast also.

