New Jan Arogya Samiti Constituted at Bholaguri Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A new Jan Arogya Samiti (Public Health Committee) of the Bholaguri Ayushman Arogya Mandir, under the Charingia Block Primary Health Centre in Golaghat district, was constituted on July 14. The meeting was conducted by health worker Haren Kumar Gogoi and chaired by the outgoing committee president Pranab Kumar Bora. Asim Bhattacharya explained the objectives of the meeting. Following the resignation of the previous committee President, Pranab Kumar Bora, a new committee was formed in accordance with government regulations, with Purnima Das, Zilla Parishad member, appointed as the president and Dr Dilip Rajbongshi as member secretary.

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