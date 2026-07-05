New Morigaon DIPRO Holds Introductory Meeting with Media Fraternity

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The newly appointed District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO), Morigaon, organised an introductory meeting with the local media fraternity at DIPRO's office on Saturday.

DIPRO Ananya Gogoi warmly welcomed the journalists and highlighted the importance of maintaining close coordination between the Information and Public Relations Department and the media. She expressed her commitment to ensuring timely dissemination of authentic government information and sought the continued cooperation of the media in promoting responsible and constructive journalism.

The journalists also shared their views and suggestions regarding effective communication and assured their full support for strengthening public information dissemination in the district. The meeting concluded on a cordial note with an informal exchange of ideas over tea.

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