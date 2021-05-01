New RCE of Oil India Limited Prasanta Borkakoty assumes charge

Staff Correspondent



DIBRUGARH: Prasanta Borkakoty will assume the charge of Resident Chief Executive (RCE), of Oil India Limited, Field Headquarter from May 1, 2021.

Borkakoty joined OIL as an Executive Trainee (ET) on June 6, 1986 in the Civil Engineering Department in Duliajan. Born to Prafulla Borkakoty and Tunu Borkakoty, Prasanta Borkakoty comes from Doomdooma, Tinsukia district. He did his schooling from Sainik School, Goalpara and has acquired his Engineering degree in Civil from Regional Engineering College, Calicut.

Borkakoty served the Civil Engineering Department in various capacities and became a Senior Engineer (Civil) in 1991. Later, he served as the Senior PR Officer in the Department of Public Relations Department (1994 to 1995) until 2006 when he took over the position of Senior Manager in the same Department. In 2012, he was transferred to the Employee Relations Department as the Head - Employee Relations to look after the challenging responsibilities of employee engagement, trust and relationship building with stakeholders as well as statutory compliances and welfare measures for contract labour engaged by contractors at OIL. He was promoted to the position of Chief General Manager in the Administration Department on February 12, 2018. He was then promoted to the position of Executive Director (HR&A) on January 1, 2019 until April 30, 2021.

Prasanta Borkakoty has a reputation of having worked with diverse communities at the grassroots level and has remained actively associated with various organizations and public institutions honing his leadership and social influence skills. Known for his visionary leadership with sound technical knowledge and amicable persona, Borkakoty practices active learning and believes in developing learning strategies, which has helped in all the different roles he has undertaken. He relies on analytical thinking, emotional intelligence and ideation for resolution of complex problems.

Also Read: Dental-health camp held under the aegis of Oil India Limited Duliajan

Also Watch: A Doctor's Heartbreaking Story, How She is Helping Patients in Their Last Moments







