Newspaper agent Mrinal Kanti Shom passes away in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Mrinal Kanti Shom, veteran newspaper agent of Kokrajhar who had been running the Bodoland News Paper Agent for many years, passed away on Monday morning at about 6 am after a prolonged illness. He was 82.

He was loved by one and all for his simplicity and amiable nature. He leaves behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives. His demise has cast a pall of gloom amongst the local residents in Kokrajhar, besides his customers and well-wishers.

