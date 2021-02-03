 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Newspaper agent Mrinal Kanti Shom passes away in Kokrajhar

Mrinal Kanti Shom, veteran newspaper agent of Kokrajhar who had been running the Bodoland News Paper Agent for many years, passed away on Monday morning at about 6 am after a prolonged illness.

Mrinal Kanti Shom

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  3 Feb 2021 5:25 AM GMT

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Mrinal Kanti Shom, veteran newspaper agent of Kokrajhar who had been running the Bodoland News Paper Agent for many years, passed away on Monday morning at about 6 am after a prolonged illness. He was 82.

He was loved by one and all for his simplicity and amiable nature. He leaves behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives. His demise has cast a pall of gloom amongst the local residents in Kokrajhar, besides his customers and well-wishers.

Also Read: Demow Junior College student Mayuri Gogoi's demise condoled

Also watch: Class Eight Student Commits Suicide in Private School Hostel of Moran




Newspaper agent Kokrajhar 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X