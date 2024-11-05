NF Railway Introduces QR Code Machines At Booking Counters For Passenger Convenience

GUWAHATI: In a major step towards digitalization, the Northeast Frontier Railway has installed QR codes machines in 588 booking counters across its five divisions.
Katihar and Alipurduar in West Bengal and Rangiya, Lumding, and Tinsukia in Assam are the divisions of the NF Railway where this change will be implemented.
According to a statement by the NF Railway, this move aims to provide a seamless experience for the passengers by reducing long queues at ticket counters especially during the festive rush, and promote cashless transactions.
Travelers can avoid lengthy queues and opt for faster digital payment methods due to the availability of QR code machines at booking counters.
This will ensure a hassle-free experience for the passengers and it also aligns with safety protocols by minimizing cash handling, the statement added.
Passengers will now be able to book tickets through various digital platforms and scan the QR code at the station to get their tickets without physical interaction, thereby providing a faster and more secure ticketing process.
