NF Railway Introduces QR Code Machines At Booking Counters For Passenger Convenience

GUWAHATI: In a major step towards digitalization, the Northeast Frontier Railway has installed QR codes machines in 588 booking counters across its five divisions.

Katihar and Alipurduar in West Bengal and Rangiya, Lumding, and Tinsukia in Assam are the divisions of the NF Railway where this change will be implemented.

According to a statement by the NF Railway, this move aims to provide a seamless experience for the passengers by reducing long queues at ticket counters especially during the festive rush, and promote cashless transactions.