NFRMU's 22nd Annual General Meeting Highlights Unity and Workers' Rights

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The 22nd Annual General Meeting of the NF Railway Mazdoor Union (NFRMU), Goalpara branch, was held today, in a grand with daylong programme.

The programme began with the hoisting of the union flag by Alakesh Sutradhar, working president of the Goalpara branch and Central Organising Secretary of NFRMU. This was followed by a tribute-paying programme in memory of those who had contributed to the union and the workers’ movement.

A general meeting was subsequently held under the presidentship of Alakesh Sutradhar. Noted union leaders Ashish Biswas, Uttam Bhattacharjee, Nekibur Zaman, Montu Sarma, Dhiraj Choudhury, Kallol Dev Sarma, Pankaj Kalita, Rajib Kar, Biraj Bharali and Subhash Mondol attended the meeting. Social worker Nani Das was also present here as distinguished guest.

Addressing the gathering, union leaders Uttam Bhattacharjee and Ashish Biswas spoke about the importance of unity among railway workers and the role of the union in raising their demands and protecting their rights. They stressed the need for collective efforts to address workers’ problems and strengthen the organisation at the branch level.

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