NHM Team Discovers Alarming Low Patient Count at Digboi’s 200-Bed AOD Hospital

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Fewer than five patients in a 200-bedded hospital—this was the disheartening reality confronting a National Health Mission (NHM) team headed by Executive Director Dr Abhijit Sarma, during its inspection of the ailing AOD-managed hospital in Digboi on Thursday morning.

The starkly low occupancy has raised serious questions about the hospital’s deteriorating services and declining utilisation. The Co-District Commissioner of Digboi was also present during the inspection, which has renewed hopes of revival of the once-renowned healthcare institution.

The alarmingly low inpatient count highlights the disconnect between the hospital’s substantial infrastructure and its actual utilisation. Once known for its healthcare services and facilities, the institution has struggled to maintain adequate specialist services, dependable medical care, and essential diagnostic facilities, compelling patients to seek treatment elsewhere, including at hospitals in Dibrugarh. The NHM team’s inspection thus assumes significance, as it provides an opportunity to assess the hospital’s present condition and identify the factors contributing to its poor patient occupancy.

Meanwhile, the NHM delegation, headed by Executive Director Dr Abhijit Sarma, also inspected the Digboi Community Health Centre (CHC) and was reportedly impressed by its administration and functioning. Dr Sarma immediately sanctioned essential medical equipment and infrastructure upgrades for the CHC, including one operation theatre (OT) table, two mobile beds, portable lights, one CTG machine, two monitors, and three autoclaves. Repairs to the OT bathrooms and the operation theatre were also sanctioned, with the necessary provisions and repair works expected to be completed within a week.