Nilufar Rafique: Celebrating a Life of Legal Advocacy and Compassion

Nilufar Rafique, an advocate of the Gauhati High Court, former lecturer at BRM Law College and an activist for legal aid and mediation programmes, passed away on September 30, 2026, at the age of 58, following a sudden illness.

Born on January 31, 1968, in Guwahati, she received her early education at St. Mary's School, Guwahati, and completed her HSLC examination in 1985. She subsequently completed her HSSLC at Handique Girls' College. She graduated with Honours in English and pursued her LLB at Aligarh Muslim University during the 1988-1993 session. She later obtained her LLM degree from Gauhati University.

She enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh in 1994 and became a member of the Guwahati Bar Association on December 6, 1994. She also served as a lecturer at BRM Law College, contributing to legal education and the academic development of aspiring legal professionals.

As an advocate, she consistently championed the cause of expanding legal aid for the underprivileged. She organised legal awareness camps across Assam to educate ordinary people about their legal rights and protections, Fundamental Rights and duties towards the State. She was also a strong advocate of mediation, particularly in family matters, as a means of expediting the delivery of justice.

During her college and university days, she was an accomplished debater and participated in numerous seminars on legal issues. As a member of the Gauhati High Court Bar Association, she remained closely associated with the activities of the High Court. She maintained cordial relations with fellow members and was always helpful to others. Her submissions before the court were lucid, precise and to the point.

The Association has lost an honest, sincere and dedicated member. Her demise is a profound loss not only to the Gauhati High Court Bar Association but also to the legal fraternity at large. Her professional contributions and association with the Bar will be remembered with deep respect, and the void left by her passing will be difficult to fill.

She is survived by her husband, son and daughter. Her demise was widely mourned by several organisations, including the Gauhati High Court and the High Court Bar Association. On the occasion of her Chalisa, I pray for the peaceful repose of her soul.

-Subhash Chandra Biswas