Nine Villages in Kokrajhar District Suffer 12-Day Power Outage Due to Flood Damage

KOKRAJHAR: Since the past 12 days, the people of nine villages in Ramfalbil area under Serfanguri police station in Kokrajhar district have been surviving without electricity.

Talking to The Sentinel, Dhaneswar Brahma of Moinatholi village said that the nine villages including Moinatholi, North Ramfalbil, Loriadanga, Amguri, Khaiwguri, Nowatola, No 3 Pakriguri, Marupara and Shishutola in Ramfalbil area had been reeling under the scorching heat and scarcity of electricity due to washing away of electric poles in the recent devastating floods since the past 12 days. He said that four electricity poles had fallen down in the recent floods and the power-line got snapped. He added that the new poles were being laid in a new route to restore the power-line but the work has been going on very slowly. The cross arms, clamps, pole top insulators and electrical wires are yet to be fitted. He also alleged that the contractor who has been given the repairing works had been deliberately delaying the works due to the reasons best known to him.

Also Read: Silchar Citizens Form "Pragatishil Nagarik Mancha" to Protest Civic Tax Hike

Also watch: