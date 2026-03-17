NIPM Assam Chapter Marks 46th Foundation Day at OIL Duliajan

The Assam Chapter of the National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) marked its 46th foundation day on March 15 at the MTDC Auditorium, HR Learning Department, Oil India Limited (OIL), Duliajan.

The event brought together around 70 professionals, academicians, and management students from organisations and institutions across Assam.

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