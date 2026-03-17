NIPM Assam Chapter Marks 46th Foundation Day at OIL Duliajan

The Assam Chapter of the National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) marked its 46th foundation day on March 15 at the MTDC Auditorium, HR Learning Department, Oil India Limited (OIL), Duliajan.
The event brought together around 70 professionals, academicians, and management students from organisations and institutions across Assam.
Also Read: Assam: 45th Foundation Day of NIPM held at Dibrugarh University
The gathering drew representatives from a broad cross-section of the region's public sector, academic, and corporate landscape.
Participating organisations included Oil India Limited (OIL), ONGC, BCPL, APGCL, BVFCL, AVFCCL, Thyssen Engineering & Construction Pvt Ltd, and Pratik Engineering. Academic institutions represented included the Centre of Management Studies at Dibrugarh University and Duliajan College.
The keynote address was delivered by FS Haque, Chief General Manager (HR–Learning) at OIL and Chairperson of the NIPM Assam Chapter.
Haque underscored the importance of continuous learning, professional collaboration, and development within the HR community — particularly in the context of evolving challenges in people management.
Her address set the tone for a day focused on strengthening the HR fraternity's collective capacity to respond to a rapidly changing professional environment.