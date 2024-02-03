NIT Agartala Recruitment 2024- Guest Faculty Vacancy, Job Opening

National Institute of Technology Agartala released latest job notification for the recruitment of Guest Faculty in Department of Physics jobs in NIT Agartala. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on NIT Tripura job vacancy 2024.

National Institute of Technology Agartala Job Notification 2024

National Institute of Technology Agartala intends to conduct walk-in interviews for the recruitment of Guest Faculty in Department of Physics vacancies. NIT Agartala Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

National Institute of Technology Agartala Job Openings

About National Institute of Technology Agartala Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Guest Faculty in Department of Physics

Posts: 03

Age: Not Mentioned

Location: Agartala – Tripura

Last Date: 07-02-2024

Salary: As per norms

Application Fees: N/A

Qualification for National Institute of Technology Agartala Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of Guest Faculty in Department of Physics at National Institute of Technology Agartala, candidate should have completed Master Degree in Physics and PhD altogether.

How to Apply for National Institute of Technology Agartala Job Openings:

Candidates are hereby informed to submit their CV with academic details providing

Colleges/Universities attended & percentage of marks secured, to the HoD, Department of Physics, NIT Agartala by email at aparnanath1964@gmail.com by 07-02-2024

Candidates are requested to bring their original certificates/documents and self-attested photo copies of the same for further submission on the day of interview positively, along with an application in plain paper and a comprehensive bio-data bearing photograph of candidate

Disclaimer: Provided by National Institute of Technology, Agartala.

About National Institute of Technology Agartala - National Institute of Technology Agartala is a technology-oriented institute of higher education established by India's Ministry of Human Resource Development Government of India in Agartala, India.