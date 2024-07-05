New Delhi: NITI Aayog launches ‘Sampoornata Abhiyan’ focused on health, nutrition, agriculture

New Delhi: The NITI Aayog on Thursday launched the 'Sampoornata Abhiyan' with a focus on themes such as health, nutrition, agriculture, social development, and education.

The launch events were organised across all the 112 Aspirational Districts and 500 Aspirational Blocks.

This comprehensive three-month campaign, running from July 4 to September 30, aims to achieve 100 per cent saturation of 12 key social sector indicators across all Aspirational Districts and Blocks.

As part of the 3-month long campaign, district and block officials, along with elected people's representatives, will organise awareness activities like Gram Sabhas, Nukkad Natak, Paushtik Aahar Mela, Health camps, ICDS camps, Awareness Marches and Rallies, Exhibitions, Poster making and Poem competitions around 12 themes identified for 100 per cent saturation across all Aspirational Blocks and Districts.

NITI Aayog said that the officials and Young Professionals are "participating in the launch events in person across 300 districts to guide and support local governance in organising and executing the campaign effectively". It also mentioned that the collaboration with relevant Central Ministries and Departments, and state and Union Territory governments will not only bolster efforts to achieve the campaign's objectives but also "strengthen the spirit of Competitive and Cooperative Federalism in ensuring socio-economic development in the hinterland".

The Aspirational Districts and Blocks pledged their commitment to the 'Sampoornata Abhiyan' by reiterating its principles through the 'Sampoornata Pledge' committing to fulfil the campaign's goals and accelerating progress towards full saturation of the identified indicators. (IANS)

Also Read: JMM executive president Hemant Soren back at helm as 13th Jharkhand CM, calls his imprisonment a ‘conspiracy’

Also Watch: