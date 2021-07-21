NITI Aayog showers praises upon Cachar district for its Nutri Gardens

SILCHAR: In a tweet on Monday, NITI Aayog showered lavish praises upon Cachar district for its Nutri Gardens. The tweet read, "Excellent work by Assam's Cachar district on Nutri Gardens, demonstrating nutritional sustainably & earning for villagers. The district won the National Silver SKOCH Award for Pushti Nirbhor, a convergence project on the transformation & setting up of Nutri-gardens."



It is pertinent to mention that as a part of Poshan Maah, Dinnathpur village has been declared as pusti-gram (nutri-village) in September 2020 and has adopted nutri-garden in 140 households through MGNREGA convergence. Deputy Commissioner, Cachar Keerthi Jalli then launched Pusti Sahayak to monitor the health status of each household of Dinnathpur village along with toll free number 24x7 for bringing any problem to the notice of the district administration for solution. They were also asked to contact the nearest PHC and Anganwadi centre for redressal of problems. Indigenous and low cost recipes were also launched there like teel mix and muri mix for severe acute malnourished (SAM) children.

Reacting to this appreciation by NITI Aayog, Cachar DC Keerthi Jalli said, "It is a great honour and matter of pride that despite not being an Aspirational District, the sincere work of Cachar district has got recognised by NITI Aayog, the nodal think tank of the country with national and international influence. Pushti Nirbhar has been a success through Convergence of various departments. NITI Aayog's recognition stands as a testimony that sincere team work oriented towards development will always get support. This motivates us to take up further works," stated a press release.

Also Read: CM Sarma Responds to Assam Facing Criticism for Raking Last for NITI Aayog's SDG

Also watch:



