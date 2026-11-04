No Gucci, Just Gobhi: Mumbai’s Vegetable Market Transforms into Unconventional Fashion Runway

Mumbai: A bustling bhaji mandi (vegetable market) in Mumbai’s Vasai has become the most unlikely backdrop for high fashion. Shifting away from the exclusive guest lists and dramatic lighting of traditional luxury events, a viral video has taken social media by storm, showcasing young models confidently strutting past vegetable stalls and bewildered local shoppers.

Titled ‘Vision Vogue Fashion Week’, the unique event was organized by the Vision Vogue Academy. The brainchild of Mumbai-based model and fashion mentor Sahil Singh, the impromptu catwalk completely swapped out high-end luxury accessories for everyday market produce.

Models gracefully walked the narrow market lanes wearing stylish ensembles accented with radishes, tomatoes, carrots, and bouquets of fresh coriander leaves. While some wore the greens as sophisticated lapel badges, others held fresh radishes with the poise of carrying the season’s latest designer handbag.

Adding a local charm to the spectacle, the models paced their walk to the rhythm of the trending Pahadi song ‘Swami Pardesh’ echoing through the crowded stalls.

Speaking about his bizarre yet brilliant vision, Sahil Singh revealed that the concept drew inspiration from global fashion aesthetics but aimed to bring a creative interpretation to a familiar public space. "I took a big step not knowing what would happen," Singh admitted, expressing deep gratitude to his team for flawlessly executing the unconventional project. He emphasized that the show was designed to prove that true fashion doesn’t require deep pockets or opulent venues; rather, it hinges entirely on confidence and creativity.

Netizens have widely applauded the initiative, with the video amassing thousands of views. Many praised the models’ unwavering focus amidst the daily chaos of the market, proving that with enough flair, even a trip to buy groceries can feel like Paris Fashion Week.